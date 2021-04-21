JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,202 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 11,517 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.20% of ESCO Technologies worth $5,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in ESCO Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in ESCO Technologies by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in ESCO Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in ESCO Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

In related news, Director Larry W. Solley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total value of $211,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,467,108.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ESE opened at $109.23 on Wednesday. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.76 and a 52-week high of $115.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.56 and its 200 day moving average is $101.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $163.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.95 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 13.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Filtration/Fluid Flow, RF Shielding and Test, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging segments.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.