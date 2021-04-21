JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Position in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 57,533 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.47% of DXP Enterprises worth $5,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DXPE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,668,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,325,000 after buying an additional 108,489 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 256,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after buying an additional 48,487 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 219,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after buying an additional 12,762 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after buying an additional 72,667 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 11,957 shares during the period. 75.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DXP Enterprises alerts:

DXP Enterprises stock opened at $28.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $545.99 million, a PE ratio of -20.21 and a beta of 2.80. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.29 and a 52-week high of $35.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.87.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.37. DXP Enterprises had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a positive return on equity of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $232.69 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DXPE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet raised shares of DXP Enterprises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other news, VP Kent Nee Hung Yee sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $84,562.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,222. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DXP Enterprises Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for DXP Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXP Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.