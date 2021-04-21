JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY)

Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Wednesday. AlphaValue lowered Kering to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PPRUY traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.98. The stock had a trading volume of 81,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,984. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.44 and its 200-day moving average is $68.89. Kering has a 12-month low of $43.70 and a 12-month high of $77.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $93.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 0.77.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

