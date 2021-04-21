JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 2,794 Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,794 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.25% of Kontoor Brands worth $5,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 3,613.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,565,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,042,000 after buying an additional 2,496,058 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 239.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,233,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,989 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,018,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,050,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,618,000 after buying an additional 458,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,379,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,299,000 after purchasing an additional 299,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

In related news, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 20,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $1,145,048.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,363.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KTB opened at $60.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.77, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.34. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.53 and a 12-month high of $64.43.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $660.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.34 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 1,685.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.11.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price and outlet stores, and its websites.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.