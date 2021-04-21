JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 52,298 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 119,111 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 52,298 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.18% of M.D.C. worth $5,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CVentures Inc. bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the fourth quarter valued at about $390,649,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,988,492 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $485,443,000 after buying an additional 800,254 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 482.4% in the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Corp now owns 466,479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,671,000 after buying an additional 386,377 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 356,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,329,000 after buying an additional 159,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 4,109.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after buying an additional 103,155 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MDC stock opened at $58.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.38 and a 12 month high of $62.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.3429 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is currently 39.78%.

In related news, Director Herbert T. Buchwald sold 10,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $623,892.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Siegel sold 8,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.47, for a total value of $483,431.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,406 shares of company stock valued at $9,243,404 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MDC shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on M.D.C. from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on M.D.C. in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on M.D.C. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.67.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

