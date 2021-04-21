JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 685,817 Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 68.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685,817 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.15% of International Game Technology worth $5,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IGT. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,776,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,080,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,340 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 222.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,212 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,434,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $12,276,000.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IGT shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on International Game Technology from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Argus upgraded International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist upgraded International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on International Game Technology from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.28.

International Game Technology stock opened at $15.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.14. International Game Technology PLC has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $20.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 2.34.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($1.22). International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 21.60% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Game Technology PLC will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Global Lottery and Global Gaming. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

