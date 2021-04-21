JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 6,898 Shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 222,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,898 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.45% of Veritex worth $5,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VBTX. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Veritex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Veritex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,000. 79.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veritex alerts:

VBTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on Veritex from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Veritex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $32.80 on Wednesday. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.88 and a 12-month high of $34.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Veritex had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $75.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.45 million. Research analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.69%.

In other Veritex news, EVP Angela Harper sold 2,348 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $66,166.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 15,000 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total value of $512,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 479,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,395,633.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,497 shares of company stock valued at $2,493,102. 5.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial, mortgage warehouse, commercial real estate, construction and land, 1-4 family residential, paycheck protection program, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans; and purchased receivables financing.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.