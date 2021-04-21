JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,965 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $5,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBKR. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 5.2% in the third quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 1,305,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,093,000 after buying an additional 64,363 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 6.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,431,000 after purchasing an additional 8,636 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter worth approximately $998,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 5.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 56.2% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 51,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 18,612 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IBKR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Compass Point increased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.71.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $74.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.62. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.25 and a 12-month high of $80.57.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.11. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $64,516.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.37, for a total value of $1,231,206.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,163,745 shares of company stock valued at $85,544,095. Company insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

