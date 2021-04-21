JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Acquired by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 34.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,846 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,609,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,581,000 after purchasing an additional 537,343 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,573,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,058,000 after acquiring an additional 905,116 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,135,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,030,000 after acquiring an additional 328,224 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,099,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,654,000 after acquiring an additional 19,963 shares during the period. Finally, Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 2,063,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,828,000 after acquiring an additional 121,703 shares during the period.

BATS:JPST traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $50.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,939,853 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.78.

