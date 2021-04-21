JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Stock Position Reduced by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 568,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,730 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $28,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $50.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,939,853 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.78.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.