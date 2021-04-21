Juggernaut Trading Down 37.6% Over Last 7 Days (JGN)

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 21st. One Juggernaut coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.13 or 0.00003838 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Juggernaut has traded 37.6% lower against the dollar. Juggernaut has a total market capitalization of $84.32 million and $3.21 million worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Juggernaut

Juggernaut is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,562,500 coins. Juggernaut’s official website is jgndefi.com . Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi . Juggernaut’s official message board is medium.com/juggernaut-defi

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

Buying and Selling Juggernaut

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Juggernaut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Juggernaut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

