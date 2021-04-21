JulSwap Trading Down 37.9% Over Last 7 Days (JULD)

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. JulSwap has a total market cap of $44.70 million and approximately $7.46 million worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, JulSwap has traded down 37.9% against the US dollar. One JulSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000212 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get JulSwap alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002465 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.63 or 0.00063850 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $153.87 or 0.00275770 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004409 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $570.92 or 0.01023229 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00024740 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.59 or 0.00664199 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,683.24 or 0.99798872 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

JulSwap Coin Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 378,737,485 coins. JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity . The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

Buying and Selling JulSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JulSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JulSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JulSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JulSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.