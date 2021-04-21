Jupiter Wellness, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on April 28th (NASDAQ:JUPW)

Jupiter Wellness’ (NASDAQ:JUPW) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, April 28th. Jupiter Wellness had issued 933,333 shares in its IPO on October 30th. The total size of the offering was $6,999,998 based on an initial share price of $7.50. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of Jupiter Wellness stock opened at $4.23 on Wednesday. Jupiter Wellness has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $8.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.10.

Get Jupiter Wellness alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jupiter Wellness stock. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Cordasco Financial Network owned about 0.08% of Jupiter Wellness as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Jupiter Wellness, Inc operates as a hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) consumer product development company. It develops various therapeutic and medical use for CBD in the treatment of various ailment and diseases, such as cancer, arthritis, anxiety, insomnia, psoriasis, chronic pain, and others. The company markets CBD-infused sun care lotion formulas containing various sun protection factors under the CaniSun brand.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.