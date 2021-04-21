Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Given a £104.60 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) has been assigned a £104.60 ($136.66) price target by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on JET. Credit Suisse Group set a £124 ($162.01) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays set a £120.80 ($157.83) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group set a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a £125 ($163.31) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Just Eat Takeaway.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of £107.49 ($140.43).

JET stock traded down GBX 242 ($3.16) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 7,688 ($100.44). The company had a trading volume of 339,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,028. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52 week low of GBX 6,326 ($82.65) and a 52 week high of £100.50 ($131.30). The company has a market cap of £11.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -82.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7,059.96 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 7,980.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It operates in Israel and European countries. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

