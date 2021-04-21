JustLiquidity Market Capitalization Achieves $28.34 Million (JUL)

JustLiquidity (CURRENCY:JUL) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. One JustLiquidity coin can now be bought for about $64.87 or 0.00122794 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, JustLiquidity has traded down 43.1% against the US dollar. JustLiquidity has a total market cap of $28.34 million and $578,196.00 worth of JustLiquidity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.03 or 0.00062525 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.23 or 0.00276823 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004458 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $545.34 or 0.01032365 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00024087 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $341.30 or 0.00646104 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52,712.36 or 0.99788061 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

JustLiquidity Profile

JustLiquidity’s total supply is 963,148 coins and its circulating supply is 436,871 coins. JustLiquidity’s official Twitter account is @JustLiquidity . The official message board for JustLiquidity is medium.com/@justliquidity . JustLiquidity’s official website is justliquidity.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Joule is a marketplace where users can trade on the popularity levels of public figures to earn tokens. It gives users a voice and a monthly income through teaching others blockchain. On the platform, Joule is at the same time the unit of Price, the unit of Popularity Index and a Cryptocurrency (token symbol: JUL). In other words, it has multiple related functions. “

Buying and Selling JustLiquidity

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustLiquidity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustLiquidity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JustLiquidity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

