Kaiser Aluminum (KALU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ KALU opened at $108.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 143.34 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.50. The company has a current ratio of 7.80, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Kaiser Aluminum has a 12 month low of $50.49 and a 12 month high of $129.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, CEO Keith Harvey sold 10,000 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $1,270,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total value of $47,676.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,323 shares of company stock worth $2,414,825. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company provides rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

