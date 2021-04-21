Kakaku.com (OTCMKTS:KKKUF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Kakaku.com (OTCMKTS:KKKUF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of KKKUF stock traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $28.12. 177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,363. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.04. Kakaku.com has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $34.69.

Kakaku.com, Inc provides purchase support, restaurant review, and other services in Japan. The company operates kakaku.com, a purchasing support site that compare prices of products and services of various genres, such as personal computers and home appliances, communication costs, and insurance; and Priceprice.com, a purchasing support site for consumers in the Philippines, Thailand, and Indonesia.

