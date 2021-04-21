Kakaku.com (OTCMKTS:KKKUF) Now Covered by Citigroup

Stock analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kakaku.com (OTCMKTS:KKKUF) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

KKKUF traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.12. The company had a trading volume of 177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363. Kakaku.com has a 12-month low of $19.83 and a 12-month high of $34.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.04.

About Kakaku.com

Kakaku.com, Inc provides purchase support, restaurant review, and other services in Japan. The company operates kakaku.com, a purchasing support site that compare prices of products and services of various genres, such as personal computers and home appliances, communication costs, and insurance; and Priceprice.com, a purchasing support site for consumers in the Philippines, Thailand, and Indonesia.

