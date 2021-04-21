Kalytera Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:KALTF) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.04

Kalytera Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KALTF) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.04. Kalytera Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 105,718 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01.

About Kalytera Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:KALTF)

Kalytera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with unmet medical needs. Kalytera Therapeutics, Inc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.

