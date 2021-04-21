Katalyo (KTLYO) Trading 40.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded down 10.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. In the last week, Katalyo has traded down 40.2% against the US dollar. Katalyo has a total market cap of $5.86 million and $7.37 million worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Katalyo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00062776 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $148.71 or 0.00275887 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004432 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $550.15 or 0.01020615 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00024393 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $352.48 or 0.00653895 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,736.87 or 0.99689788 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com . The official website for Katalyo is www.katalyo.com . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Katalyo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Katalyo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

