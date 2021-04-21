Kava 24 Hour Volume Hits $24.61 Million (KAVA)

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 12% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. In the last week, Kava has traded down 33.3% against the US dollar. One Kava coin can currently be bought for $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC on major exchanges. Kava has a total market cap of $66.12 million and approximately $24.61 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kava alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00047961 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.51 or 0.00334559 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00009027 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00023123 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00008983 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Kava Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 106,274,714 coins and its circulating supply is 33,485,395 coins. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava’s official website is www.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.