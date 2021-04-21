KAZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $6.15

KAZ Minerals PLC (OTCMKTS:KZMYY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.15 and last traded at $6.00, with a volume of 38599 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.03.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KZMYY. Peel Hunt downgraded KAZ Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays cut KAZ Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered KAZ Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.88.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan, Russia, and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, East Region and Bozymchak, and Mining Projects segments. The company operates the Aktogay and Bozshakol open pit copper mines in the east region and Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; three underground mines in the east region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold mine in Kyrgyzstan.

