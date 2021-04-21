KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.00.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on KBCSY. Credit Suisse Group downgraded KBC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of KBC Group in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of KBC Group in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KBC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday.
Shares of OTCMKTS:KBCSY opened at $37.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.65 and its 200-day moving average is $34.09. KBC Group has a 52-week low of $21.31 and a 52-week high of $38.80.
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a $0.164 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th.
KBC Group Company Profile
KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, stockbroking and corporate finance services.
