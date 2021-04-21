KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KBCSY. Credit Suisse Group downgraded KBC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of KBC Group in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of KBC Group in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KBC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KBCSY opened at $37.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.65 and its 200-day moving average is $34.09. KBC Group has a 52-week low of $21.31 and a 52-week high of $38.80.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. KBC Group had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.19%. Research analysts predict that KBC Group will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a $0.164 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th.

KBC Group Company Profile

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, stockbroking and corporate finance services.

