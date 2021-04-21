KBR (NYSE:KBR) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Citigroup

KBR (NYSE:KBR) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Citigroup from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on KBR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of KBR from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of KBR from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist upped their price objective on shares of KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of KBR from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. KBR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.85.

Shares of NYSE KBR traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.69. 62,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,495,437. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.32 and its 200 day moving average is $30.05. KBR has a fifty-two week low of $16.64 and a fifty-two week high of $40.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.76 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 13.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that KBR will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $72,261.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,043. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Eileen Akerson sold 1,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $68,491.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,556 shares in the company, valued at $3,293,906. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 185,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,742,000 after buying an additional 8,563 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KBR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $597,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 6,805 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 154.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 284,393 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after buying an additional 172,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 183,807 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,685,000 after buying an additional 6,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

