Keep4r (KP4R) Reaches One Day Volume of $36,340.00

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. One Keep4r coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.38 or 0.00015250 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Keep4r has a total market cap of $658,946.69 and $36,340.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Keep4r has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.41 or 0.00068060 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00020748 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000361 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.81 or 0.00094264 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.84 or 0.00674660 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00048894 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,003.38 or 0.07283230 BTC.

Keep4r Coin Profile

KP4R is a coin. Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,608 coins. The official website for Keep4r is kp4r.network/# . Keep4r’s official Twitter account is @kp4rnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The network allows users to post on-chain/off-chain jobs, such as to periodically call a smart-contract function. Keepers execute the transaction/task. Keep4r is based on Andre Cronjes keep3r Network, with a number of improvements, including allowing users to bond and reward jobs directly with ETH and DAI. This makes the project more compatible with existing DeFi projects, who can already make great use of the keepers. KP4R is the token that runs the network, it's required for proposing new jobs. Holders will be able to stake and vote with their tokens. passively earning not only bonus KP4R, but also a share of all the ETH and DAI in the network. “

Keep4r Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep4r directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep4r should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Keep4r using one of the exchanges listed above.

