Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) Director Buys C$1,202,400.00 in Stock

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) Director David John Wilson acquired 501,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.40 per share, with a total value of C$1,202,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,927,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$43,025,496.

David John Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

On Monday, March 22nd, David John Wilson bought 40,200 shares of Kelt Exploration stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$110,952.00.

Kelt Exploration stock traded up C$0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$2.47. The company had a trading volume of 310,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,955. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$465.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39. Kelt Exploration Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$1.10 and a 52 week high of C$3.19.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$41.96 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Kelt Exploration Ltd. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ATB Capital raised their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$3.50 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.29.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.