Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,305 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Kennametal worth $3,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Kennametal by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 50,146 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,753,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Kennametal by 180.2% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 29,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 19,120 shares in the last quarter.

Get Kennametal alerts:

In other Kennametal news, VP Judith L. Bacchus sold 20,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $847,968.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,048.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cindy L. Davis sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,814. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMT opened at $39.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.81 and a 200-day moving average of $37.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.78, a PEG ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.09. Kennametal Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.40 and a 52 week high of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Kennametal had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $440.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

Several brokerages recently commented on KMT. UBS Group downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Kennametal from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kennametal from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Kennametal from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Kennametal Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.