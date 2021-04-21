Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) by 1,136.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 669,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 615,543 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.47% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $11,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,666,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,606,000 after purchasing an additional 910,767 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 4,646,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,121,000 after purchasing an additional 899,363 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 47,262.5% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 520,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,320,000 after purchasing an additional 519,887 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 892,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,965,000 after purchasing an additional 217,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 2,886,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,644,000 after purchasing an additional 201,050 shares in the last quarter. 79.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

In related news, Director Stanley R. Zax acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.14 per share, with a total value of $1,007,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 398,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,031,832. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Kent Y. Mouton sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total transaction of $756,650.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 542,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,098,808.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 14.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:KW opened at $20.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.23. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $21.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $106.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.06 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 22.05%. As a group, analysts expect that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.21%.

Kennedy-Wilson Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

