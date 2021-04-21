Kepler Capital Markets Upgrades SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) to Hold

SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SGS in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered SGS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered SGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SGS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SGS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGSOY traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.09. 17,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,724. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.91. The company has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. SGS has a 12-month low of $21.05 and a 12-month high of $31.30.

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

