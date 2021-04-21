Kepler Capital Markets Upgrades SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) to Hold

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2021


Share on StockTwits

SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SGS in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered SGS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered SGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SGS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SGS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGSOY traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.09. 17,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,724. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.91. The company has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. SGS has a 12-month low of $21.05 and a 12-month high of $31.30.

SGS Company Profile

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY)

Receive News & Ratings for SGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.