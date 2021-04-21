Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €618.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Kering (EPA:KER) received a €618.00 ($727.06) price objective from investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.29% from the company’s previous close.

KER has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €635.00 ($747.06) price objective on Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €725.00 ($852.94) price objective on Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €700.00 ($823.53) price objective on Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €730.00 ($858.82) target price on Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €636.00 ($748.24) target price on Kering and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kering has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €631.54 ($742.99).

KER stock opened at €626.10 ($736.59) on Wednesday. Kering has a twelve month low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a twelve month high of €417.40 ($491.06). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €590.00 and its 200-day moving average price is €573.23.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

