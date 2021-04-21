Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €675.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kering (EPA:KER) has been given a €675.00 ($794.12) price objective by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on KER. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €636.00 ($748.24) target price on Kering and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €630.00 ($741.18) price objective on Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €700.00 ($823.53) price objective on Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €635.00 ($747.06) price objective on Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €725.00 ($852.94) price objective on Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Kering currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €631.54 ($742.99).

Get Kering alerts:

KER opened at €626.10 ($736.59) on Wednesday. Kering has a 12 month low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a 12 month high of €417.40 ($491.06). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €590.00 and a 200 day moving average price of €573.23.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.