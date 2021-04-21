Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €680.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Kering (EPA:KER) has been given a €680.00 ($800.00) price objective by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KER. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €725.00 ($852.94) price target on shares of Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €730.00 ($858.82) target price on shares of Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €636.00 ($748.24) target price on shares of Kering and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €635.00 ($747.06) target price on shares of Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €618.00 ($727.06) target price on shares of Kering and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kering presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €631.54 ($742.99).

Shares of KER opened at €626.10 ($736.59) on Wednesday. Kering has a 1 year low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a 1 year high of €417.40 ($491.06). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €590.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is €573.23.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

