Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €730.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Kering (EPA:KER) has been given a €730.00 ($858.82) target price by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.59% from the company’s current price.

KER has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €636.00 ($748.24) price objective on Kering and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €630.00 ($741.18) price target on shares of Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €700.00 ($823.53) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €675.00 ($794.12) target price on shares of Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €590.00 ($694.12) target price on Kering and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €631.54 ($742.99).

EPA KER opened at €626.10 ($736.59) on Wednesday. Kering has a twelve month low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a twelve month high of €417.40 ($491.06). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €590.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of €573.23.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

