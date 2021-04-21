Kering (EPA:KER) PT Set at €620.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Kering (EPA:KER) has been given a €620.00 ($729.41) target price by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on KER. Berenberg Bank set a €730.00 ($858.82) target price on shares of Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €675.00 ($794.12) target price on Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €725.00 ($852.94) target price on Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €635.00 ($747.06) target price on Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €590.00 ($694.12) target price on Kering and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €631.54 ($742.99).

Shares of KER stock opened at €626.10 ($736.59) on Wednesday. Kering has a 1 year low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a 1 year high of €417.40 ($491.06). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €590.00 and its 200-day moving average is €573.23.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

