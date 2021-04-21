Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Kering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. AlphaValue lowered Kering to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Get Kering alerts:

Shares of PPRUY stock traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.98. 81,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,984. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Kering has a 52-week low of $43.70 and a 52-week high of $77.77.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.