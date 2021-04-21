Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Price Target Raised to $33.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential downside of 9.27% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.36.

Shares of KDP stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.37. 40,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,476,500. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.18 billion, a PE ratio of 39.53, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. Keurig Dr Pepper has a twelve month low of $25.27 and a twelve month high of $36.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.91.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KDP. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Corp grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 7,461.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 37.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

