KeyCorp Boosts Dana (NYSE:DAN) Price Target to $32.00

Dana (NYSE:DAN) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.32% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also commented on DAN. Bank of America lowered shares of Dana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Dana in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Dana from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Dana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.56.
Shares of NYSE:DAN opened at $25.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.32. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -514.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.60. Dana has a fifty-two week low of $7.88 and a fifty-two week high of $27.47.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DNB Asset Management purchased a new position in Dana in the fourth quarter valued at $35,308,859. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Dana by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 245,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Dana by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 85,633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 18,665 shares in the last quarter. Russell Frank Co increased its stake in shares of Dana by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Frank Co now owns 423,411 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,978,000 after purchasing an additional 118,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Dana by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 24,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.
About Dana
Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and digital solutions to vehicle and engine manufacturers. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.
Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.