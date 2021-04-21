KeyCorp Boosts Dana (NYSE:DAN) Price Target to $32.00

Dana (NYSE:DAN) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on DAN. Bank of America lowered shares of Dana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Dana in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Dana from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Dana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.56.

Shares of NYSE:DAN opened at $25.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.32. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -514.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.60. Dana has a fifty-two week low of $7.88 and a fifty-two week high of $27.47.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.12). Dana had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dana will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DNB Asset Management purchased a new position in Dana in the fourth quarter valued at $35,308,859. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Dana by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 245,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Dana by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 85,633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 18,665 shares in the last quarter. Russell Frank Co increased its stake in shares of Dana by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Frank Co now owns 423,411 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,978,000 after purchasing an additional 118,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Dana by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 24,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and digital solutions to vehicle and engine manufacturers. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

