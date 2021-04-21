KeyCorp Boosts Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Price Target to $82.00

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) had its price target lifted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on D. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.14.

Shares of D opened at $80.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.09. The company has a market capitalization of $64.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,005.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. Dominion Energy has a one year low of $67.85 and a one year high of $87.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark J. Kington bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of D. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 313.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

