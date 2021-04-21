KeyCorp Boosts Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Price Target to $80.00

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) had its target price upped by analysts at KeyCorp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.10% from the company’s current price.

WELL has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Welltower from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on Welltower from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Welltower from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Welltower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.17.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $76.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.93. The company has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Welltower has a twelve month low of $36.08 and a twelve month high of $76.87.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.38). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 9.7% in the first quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 10,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower in the 1st quarter worth $221,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the first quarter valued at about $476,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the first quarter valued at about $858,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

