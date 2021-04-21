KeyCorp Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) – Research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of KBR in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.46. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on KBR. Truist raised their target price on shares of KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of KBR from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of KBR from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of KBR from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KBR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.31.

KBR stock opened at $39.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of -157.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. KBR has a 12-month low of $16.64 and a 12-month high of $40.39.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. KBR’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. KBR’s payout ratio is 26.04%.

In other news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $72,261.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,043. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eileen Akerson sold 1,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $68,491.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,293,906. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of KBR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in KBR during the first quarter worth $86,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in KBR during the third quarter worth $88,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in KBR by 208.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in KBR during the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

