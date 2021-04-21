KeyCorp Increases The Southern (NYSE:SO) Price Target to $68.00

The Southern (NYSE:SO) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on The Southern from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Southern from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.57.

Shares of The Southern stock opened at $66.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.35. The Southern has a twelve month low of $50.40 and a twelve month high of $66.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Southern will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $348,199.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $152,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,033,747. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,049 shares of company stock worth $806,650. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Southern by 2,961.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,067,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,089,736,000 after acquiring an additional 60,040,696 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Southern by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,962,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,740,063,000 after acquiring an additional 17,572,472 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of The Southern by 151.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,854,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $710,710,000 after acquiring an additional 8,354,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $387,991,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Southern by 205.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,803,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $438,168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,920,212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

