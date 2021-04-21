KeyCorp Lowers Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Price Target to $105.00

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its price target dropped by research analysts at KeyCorp from $106.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.54% from the stock’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Duke Energy’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.14 EPS.

DUK has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Duke Energy stock opened at $101.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Duke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $77.58 and a fifty-two week high of $101.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Duke Energy will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Gerstein Fisher boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 5.6% during the third quarter. Gerstein Fisher now owns 4,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.8% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas now owns 41,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 102,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,405,000 after acquiring an additional 43,364 shares in the last quarter. Park National boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Park National now owns 120,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,636,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $1,928,000. Institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

