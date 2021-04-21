KeyCorp Raises Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target to $105.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $98.00 to $105.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.75% from the company’s previous close.

MGA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Magna International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Magna International from $61.50 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Magna International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Magna International from $91.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.80.

Shares of NYSE:MGA opened at $92.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a PE ratio of 62.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61. Magna International has a 52-week low of $34.36 and a 52-week high of $97.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.08 and a 200 day moving average of $72.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.80. Magna International had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Magna International will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGA. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its position in Magna International by 17.8% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 49,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,475 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Magna International by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Magna International by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,669,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,050,000 after purchasing an additional 573,850 shares during the period. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in Magna International by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 604,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,216,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150 shares during the period. Finally, Northcoast Asset Management lifted its position in Magna International by 17.1% during the third quarter. Northcoast Asset Management now owns 83,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 12,176 shares during the period. 59.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

