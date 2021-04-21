KeyCorp Weighs in on Alphabet Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) – KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Alphabet in a research report issued on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now expects that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $17.49 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $18.59. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q2 2021 earnings at $17.33 EPS.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,342.42.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,293.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,130.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,873.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,209.71 and a 1 year high of $2,318.45.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 100.9% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 76,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 38,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,243.44, for a total value of $157,040.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,580.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total transaction of $2,565,144.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,656,308.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,104 shares of company stock valued at $35,725,438. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

