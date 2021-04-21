KickToken Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.00 Million (KICK)

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 21st. During the last week, KickToken has traded down 46.3% against the US dollar. KickToken has a market capitalization of $17.34 million and approximately $3.00 million worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KickToken coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.24 or 0.00068272 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00020760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000358 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.06 or 0.00094734 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $376.10 or 0.00671432 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00050572 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,887.82 or 0.06940763 BTC.

KickToken Coin Profile

KickToken (CRYPTO:KICK) is a coin. It launched on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 1,247,037,842,332 coins and its circulating supply is 58,658,619,203 coins. KickToken’s official website is www.kickico.com . The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform . KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

Buying and Selling KickToken

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

