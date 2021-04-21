Kier Group (LON:KIE) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $74.16

Kier Group plc (LON:KIE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 74.16 ($0.97) and traded as high as GBX 96.90 ($1.27). Kier Group shares last traded at GBX 90.50 ($1.18), with a volume of 4,460,200 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £146.71 million and a PE ratio of -0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 89.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 74.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 383.85, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Kier Group Company Profile (LON:KIE)

Kier Group plc primarily engages in construction business in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Construction, Infrastructure, and Other segments. It constructs power stations, roads, bridges, tunnels, and buildings; and provides maintenance services for the UK road, rail, and utilities infrastructure, as well as reactive repairs.

