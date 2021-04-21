Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,787 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.24% of Kilroy Realty worth $18,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,928,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kilroy Realty stock opened at $68.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.99 and a 200-day moving average of $59.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 41.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $45.28 and a 1-year high of $70.54.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.30). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 3.56%. On average, equities analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.15%.

In other news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 23,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $1,607,763.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,682.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Tyler H. Rose sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $683,100.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 153,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,482,511.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KRC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho upped their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.58.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

