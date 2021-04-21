Kilroy Realty (KRC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Kilroy Realty to post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.30). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 20.35%. On average, analysts expect Kilroy Realty to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KRC opened at $68.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. Kilroy Realty has a 52 week low of $45.28 and a 52 week high of $70.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.15%.

Several research analysts have commented on KRC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kilroy Realty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird raised Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Kilroy Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.58.

In other Kilroy Realty news, President Tyler H. Rose sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $683,100.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 153,455 shares in the company, valued at $10,482,511.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 23,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $1,607,763.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,682.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

