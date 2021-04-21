KIMCHI.finance Price Hits $0.0358 on Major Exchanges (KIMCHI)

KIMCHI.finance (CURRENCY:KIMCHI) traded 39.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. KIMCHI.finance has a market capitalization of $53.15 million and approximately $216,408.00 worth of KIMCHI.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, KIMCHI.finance has traded 56.7% lower against the dollar. One KIMCHI.finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0358 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00067606 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00020681 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.53 or 0.00094707 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $357.62 or 0.00644739 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00050082 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

About KIMCHI.finance

KIMCHI is a coin. KIMCHI.finance’s total supply is 1,483,506,975 coins. KIMCHI.finance’s official website is kimchi.finance . KIMCHI.finance’s official Twitter account is @kimchi_finance

According to CryptoCompare, “KIMCHI is a project based on SUSHI/Uniswap protocal and using an Etherium based token as incentives. “

Buying and Selling KIMCHI.finance

