Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $20.12

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.12 and last traded at $20.07, with a volume of 275702 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.79.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KIM. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $15.90 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.23.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.46.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.35. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 83.81%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 1.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 33,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 6.2% in the first quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 13,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 11,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Company Profile (NYSE:KIM)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

